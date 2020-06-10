Global  

Pictures and Tweets From Day Two of the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)

eBaums World Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Pictures and Tweets From Day Two of the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone was set up in Seattle, marked by barricades in the street which surround the now abandoned East Precinct in Seattle. The zone has only been in operation for a day and there is already a lot going on.
 Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's capital — shows how people are holding up.

