Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
(RNS) Is Martin Gugino an Antifa provocateur? Or a beloved Catholic peace activist who was the victim of police brutality in Buffalo, New York? A Tuesday morning (June 9) tweet from President Donald Trump suggested the former, drawing a wave of shock and outrage from friends of the 75-year-old activist who was shoved to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' 01:08

 Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him. On...

Tweets about this

jane_montognese

Jane montognese RT @JamesMartinSJ: The President must stop spreading lies about #MartinGugino, a peace activist and volunteer at the Catholic Worker. "Gugi… 5 seconds ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa https://t.co/mNHKeg8u2Y 2 minutes ago

medwoman1

Tia Will RT @DawnofMercy: Today's big Catholic news story was that Trump tweeted a baseless conspiracy theory against Martin Gugino, the Catholic pe… 2 minutes ago

EthomasNaeem

Ricky Thomas Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa https://t.co/O3RxBGZZTr 8 minutes ago

SuzyPloger

Suzy Ploger RT @brostcsv: I know this man's cousin. There's no decency in Trump. Shame on the Republicans who continue in their silence. You're just as… 8 minutes ago

KNWAFOX24

KNWA & FOX24 News Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa https://t.co/hIMUjxiXxS 13 minutes ago

cbaca5902

Cathy Baca RT @mjk_4mjk: @atrupar McEnany is wearing a Christian cross in this clip. The 75 year old man is a better Christian, than she will ever be.… 14 minutes ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa https://t.co/4o7Fc1hP91 16 minutes ago