Related videos from verified sources Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening



Mexico is the second worst-affected country by coronavirus in Latin America after Brazil. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 4 hours ago Inside a Mexican intensive care unit battling COVID-19



As Mexico's coronavirus death toll soars, Al Jazeera visits an ICU where doctors are working hard to save lives. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 1 day ago Build Baltimore on the lack of COVID-19 tests in Baltimore City



Build Baltimore on the lack of COVID-19 tests in Baltimore City Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this