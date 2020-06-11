Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against police brutality and racism.
"MAGA" stands for Make America Great Again and has been attached to Trump since his first campaign. On Sunday, Charlestown, South Carolina held a "MAGA" boat parade in honor of Trump. The seaside event..
Donald Trump, despite rising coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in some states, says he will soon hold campaign rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and... Independent Also reported by •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times
