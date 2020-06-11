Global  

Violent protests force Pak security forces to abandon border posts in Balochistan

DNA Thursday, 11 June 2020
Pakistani security forces abandoned their border check-posts after violent protests erupted in Brabchah, Balochistan, on Wednesday, the local media reported.
 Pakistani security forces abandoned their border check posts as violent protests erupted in Balochistan. The protests erupted in the border town of Brabchah on June 10. Protestors also pelted stones at the security forces. Protesters destroyed and torched posts of the military establishment. The...

