Violent protests force Pak security forces to abandon border posts in Balochistan

Pakistani security forces abandoned their border check posts as violent protests erupted in Balochistan. The protests erupted in the border town of Brabchah on June 10. Protestors also pelted stones at the security forces. Protesters destroyed and torched posts of the military establishment. The...
Residents of Lalbandi village in Sitamarhi on the Indo-Nepal border said they are in a state of shock after an Indian was killed in firing by Nepal's security forces. Speaking to ANI, a villager said,..
Bihar man who was detained by Nepal security forces narrated the firing incident near India-Nepal border. Lagan Kishore was detained by Nepal Police & released on June 13. Kishore has now returned home..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published