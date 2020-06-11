Covid 19 coronavirus: United States hits 2 million cases

Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The total number of cases of Covid-19 has hit 2 million in the United States.A tally by John Hopkins University showed America had passed the milestone and also recorded more than 112,900 deaths. A global public health expert...


