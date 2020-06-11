Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: United States hits 2 million cases
New Zealand Herald Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: United States hits 2 million casesThe total number of cases of Covid-19 has hit 2 million in the United States.A tally by John Hopkins University showed America had passed the milestone and also recorded more than 112,900 deaths. A global public health expert...
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 305 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — one more bed than reported on Tuesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million

The total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday. Health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested. So far in June, there has been an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Airline travel starting to see uptick during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Airline travel starting to see uptick during COVID-19 pandemic

Travel throughout the United States is beginning to take off. A spokesperson for Kansas City International Airport said Kansas City is tracking better than other U.S. airports in screenings and..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:44Published

US coronavirus cases exceed two million

 More than two million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the United States since the first cases appeared in the country in January.
SBS

As coronavirus infections climb, Washington moves on to other business

 WASHINGTON — Coronavirus infections were spiking in 21 states Wednesday, and cases in the United States topped 2 million — but Washington had other business....
Seattle Times

US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

 The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersWorldNews

mcelhearn

Kirk McElhearn RT @weinbergersa: Wow. The U.S. has recorded a 36% increase in daily COVID cases (rolling average of last three days), according to a CDC d… 5 seconds ago

bellokawo

BELLO ABUBAKAR BELLO RT @BeijingReview: Developing countries account for 85% of global population but just 21% of COVID-19 deaths. The most convincing explanati… 4 minutes ago

RedFMNews

RedFM News The United States has recorded more than two million cases of Covid-19 https://t.co/FntilCBYc4 5 minutes ago

hotleadenema

️FreeTheMotherfuckingSnake RT @riskmap_: Covid 19 Coronavirus: United States Hits 2 Million Cases #USA #Health https://t.co/2Md5UxwcpU https://t.co/txdVZticcZ 6 minutes ago

riskmap_

RiskMap Covid 19 Coronavirus: United States Hits 2 Million Cases #USA #Health https://t.co/2Md5UxwcpU https://t.co/txdVZticcZ 6 minutes ago

Wingsfixed2FlyO

Flyingw/oWings Coronavirus infections appear to spike in U.S. even as they decline elsewhere https://t.co/MXoUYk0tOC 7 minutes ago

bcnlegends

BCN LEGENDS ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ bcnlegendz it's the next level. #bcnlegends #urbangraffitisbcn #artdengroundmoviment #blegends #ACABose… https://t.co/dzBMdBQpPk 7 minutes ago

ShirleneJake

Shirlene Jacobs OH... here we go.... U.S. spike in corona virus https://t.co/SKLPUqMDH0 Already..... 10 minutes ago