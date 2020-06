How Dashcams Help And Hinder Forensics Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dashcams are vital for helping police investigate car incidents, however the way the footage is submitted to police, managed and processed can cause problems. A researcher at WMG, University of Warwick has assessed seven different types of dashcams’ SD storage systems to see how they help and hinder digital forensics.



Many... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Eurasia Review How Dashcams Help And Hinder Forensics https://t.co/VEnrQtQ7Z6 47 minutes ago