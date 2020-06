Lufthansa To Cut 22,000 Jobs Amid The Pandemic Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lufthansa plans to cut 22,000 full-time jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reduce demand for air travel. The German airline group said in its latest quarterly report that it employs around 137,000 people. That means it'll be eliminating 16% of its workforce. Lufthansa predicts its business will