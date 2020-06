Crowds of shoppers head to Brazil malls reopening in big cities at heart of pandemic Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brazilian shoppers lined up for hours and crowded into malls as they reopened on Thursday in the country's two largest cities, epicenter of a still surging coronavirus epidemic in the South American nation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this