Mozart May Reduce Seizure Frequency In People With Epilepsy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A new clinical research study by Dr. Marjan Rafiee and Dr. Taufik Valiante of the Krembil Brain Institute at Toronto Western Hospital, part of University Health Network, has found that a Mozart composition may reduce seizure frequency in patients with epilepsy.



The results of the research study, “The Rhyme and Rhythm of... 👓 View full article