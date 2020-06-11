Global  

Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer

CTV News Thursday, 11 June 2020
Bell Media is pulling Jessica Mulroney's reality series "I Do, Redo" off the air after the celebrity stylist was accused by Sasha Exeter of threatening the lifestyle influencer's career.
