Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Bell Media is pulling Jessica Mulroney's reality series "I Do, Redo" off the air after the celebrity stylist was accused by Sasha Exeter of threatening the lifestyle influencer's career.
