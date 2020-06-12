Alarming rise in coronavirus cases as US states roll back lockdowns Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Coroanvirus cases are rising in nearly half the US states, according to an AP Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher 👓 View full article

