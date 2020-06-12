Alarming rise in coronavirus cases as US states roll back lockdowns
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Coroanvirus cases are rising in nearly half the US states, according to an AP Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher
Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The move is part of Unlock 1, the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown currently in place.
Footage filmed on June 8 shows...