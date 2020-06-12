Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia border reopens for domestic travel as restrictions ease

New Zealand Herald Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia border reopens for domestic travel as restrictions easeSouth Australia will be the first state to lift its border closures, announcing interstate travel from July 20.Speaking at a press conference, Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement was another step forward to the post-pandemic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings

Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings 01:25

 Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings The company reported more reservations from May 17 through June 3 this year than the same time period last year. The increase is a sign that Americans are ready to start traveling again after spending months in quarantine due to the coronavirus....

Related videos from verified sources

Need2Know: 8 Million Coronavirus Cases, Police Reforms, & Beijing Travel Restrictions [Video]

Need2Know: 8 Million Coronavirus Cases, Police Reforms, & Beijing Travel Restrictions

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:22Published
Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks [Video]

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this