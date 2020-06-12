Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia border reopens for domestic travel as restrictions ease Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

South Australia will be the first state to lift its border closures, announcing interstate travel from July 20.Speaking at a press conference, Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement was another step forward to the post-pandemic... South Australia will be the first state to lift its border closures, announcing interstate travel from July 20.Speaking at a press conference, Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement was another step forward to the post-pandemic... 👓 View full article

