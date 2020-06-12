'It was easy to get swept up in it all': Two years after Singapore, how hopes faded for Trump's approach to North Korea
Friday, 12 June 2020 () North Korea's foreign minister marks anniversary of 2018 summit by declaring 'never again' will Pyongyang be swept up by Trump's charm offensive. Adam Withnall explains where it all went so wrong
