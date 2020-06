Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Economy shrank by a fifth in April as lockdown took hold 00:55 The UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home. The Office for National Statistics said that economic activity was down by 20.4% in April - the largest drop in a single month since records began in 1997. The...