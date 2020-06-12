Global  

Nike to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Nike joins other companies, including Twitter and Square, that have committed to recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their employees.
News video: Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff

Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff 00:43

 Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Nike declares Juneteenth company holiday, announces internal race task force

 Nike CEO John Donahoe on Thursday said the sportswear giant has made Juneteenth a company holiday. He also said the company has created an internal task force...
Nike Announces Juneteenth Will Become a Paid Company Holiday
