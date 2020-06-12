|
|
|
Nike to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Nike joins other companies, including Twitter and Square, that have committed to recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their employees.
|
|
|
|
|
|