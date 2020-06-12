Global  

Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan F1 grands prix cancelled

Khaleej Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
A revised and shortened season due to start in Austria on July 5.
News video: F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races 03:22

 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan join the list of Formula One grands prix cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News24.com | Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan grands prix the latest to be cancelled

 Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix have been cancelled over logistical problems caused by the coronavirus.
