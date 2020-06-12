Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan F1 grands prix cancelled
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan F1 grands prix cancelled
Friday, 12 June 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
A revised and shortened season due to start in Austria on July 5.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
1 hour ago
F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races
03:22
Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan join the list of Formula One grands prix cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related news from verified sources
News24.com | Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan grands prix the latest to be cancelled
Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix have been cancelled over logistical problems caused by the coronavirus.
News24
6 hours ago
Also reported by •
BBC News
•
BBC Sport
•
MotorAuthority
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Ukraine
Juneteenth
Baghdad
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of Justice
Boris Johnson
Michael Flynn
Wall Street
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Breonna s Law
New Zealand
Azerbaijan
Dave Chappelle
Fawlty Towers
Stock Market
WORTH WATCHING
General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op
Ukraine: Parents meet surrogate babies after lockdown lifts
Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth
What next for US troops in Iraq?