Ukraine president's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Olena, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative.
