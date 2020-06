Episode of UK sitcom Fawlty Towers pulled over racist slurs Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — One of the most memorable episodes of one of the most popular British sitcoms of all-time has been withdrawn from a U.K. streaming service because of numerous racial slurs. UKTV, a streaming service owned by the BBC, confirmed Friday that it was temporarily removing the 1975 Fawlty Towers episode “The Germans.” The […] 👓 View full article

