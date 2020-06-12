Global  

'Faded away into a dark nightmare': North Korea says diplomacy with Trump has failed

USATODAY.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
North Korea says it is abandoning attempts to pursue diplomacy with the White House two years after Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shook hands.
 
