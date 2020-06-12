Minnesota pardons black man in century-old lynching case

Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published 1 day ago How the killing of George Floyd has upended America 02:47 Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words...