Minnesota pardons black man in century-old lynching case

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Minnesota’s pardons board on Friday granted a posthumous pardon to a black man imprisoned a century ago in the alleged rape of a white woman, part of a case that included the infamous lynchings of three other black men in Duluth. The board voted 3-0 to pardon Max Mason, one of several traveling circus workers […]
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America 02:47

 Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words...

