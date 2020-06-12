RCMP commissioner acknowledges systemic racism in RCMP
Friday, 12 June 2020 () RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has acknowledged that systemic racism exists in Canada’s national police service after admitting in an interview earlier this week that she was struggling with ‘five or six’ definitions of the term.
