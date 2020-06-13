Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Reports Of Education ‘Achievement Gaps’ May Perpetuate Stereotypes Of Black Americans

Eurasia Review Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Scholars have warned that the framing of racial “achievement gaps” in tests scores, grades, and other education outcomes may perpetuate racial stereotypes and encourage people to explain the gaps as the failure of students and their families rather than as resulting from structural racism. A new study finds that TV news...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Police Officers Remain Committed To Building Bridges Between Community, Police Amid Protests

Black Police Officers Remain Committed To Building Bridges Between Community, Police Amid Protests 02:46

 The death of George Floyd has brought difficult questions about the relationship between police and the black community to the forefront of national discussions. But what has that meant for black police officers? CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Related videos from verified sources

NJ Special Education Classes Can Resume In Person On July 6 [Video]

NJ Special Education Classes Can Resume In Person On July 6

In New Jersey, special education classes will be able to resume in person on July 6.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
Responding to Inequalities: Importance of representation in entertainment [Video]

Responding to Inequalities: Importance of representation in entertainment

Since filmmaking started in the late 19th century, the role of African Americans has progressed slowly over time. These roles are an important influence for African Americans to see a positive image of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:32Published
'How can we win?' – The Monopoly analogy explained [Video]

'How can we win?' – The Monopoly analogy explained

Kimberly Jones explains the impact centuries of economic hardship has had on black Americans.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:07Published

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review News Reports Of Education ‘Achievement Gaps’ May Perpetuate Stereotypes Of Black Americans https://t.co/6IMKFwd22I 4 hours ago

coopmike48

Coopmike48 Education Research Report: News reports of education 'achievement gaps' may perpetuate stereotypes of Black America… https://t.co/5IteLXFG0v 12 hours ago

ltalusan

Liza Talusan, Ph.D. RT @AERA_EdResearch: TV news reporting about racial “achievement gaps” led viewers to report exaggerated stereotypes of Black Americans as… 1 day ago

Dana2726

Dana Bierwas Study: News reports of education 'achievement gaps' may perpetuate stereotypes of Black Americans »… https://t.co/jv4O4Oacwc 1 day ago

scates_brian

Brian Scates Study: News reports of education 'achievement gaps' may perpetuate stereotypes of Black Americans https://t.co/8Ljdmam38P via @physorg_com 1 day ago

zer0_affect

Crow Study: News reports of education 'achievement gaps' may perpetuate stereotypes of Black Americans https://t.co/uo8E2EQRzs 1 day ago

7thSpaceCom

7thSpace Interactive News: News reports of education &#039;achievement gaps&#039; may perpetuate stereotypes of Black Americans - https://t.co/ZaIaa640Sf 1 day ago

_scinews

Science News Study: News reports of education 'achievement gaps' may perpetuate stereotypes of Black Americans https://t.co/Hh6cRfgtIr #science 1 day ago