News Reports Of Education ‘Achievement Gaps’ May Perpetuate Stereotypes Of Black Americans Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

... Scholars have warned that the framing of racial “achievement gaps” in tests scores, grades, and other education outcomes may perpetuate racial stereotypes and encourage people to explain the gaps as the failure of students and their families rather than as resulting from structural racism. A new study finds that TV news 👓 View full article

