Global coronavirus death toll passes 425,000

MP Govt imposes corona tax on petrol, diesel



Madhya Pradesh government revised the price of petrol and diesel in state. With the levying of corona tax of Re 1, price of petrol has increased to Rs 82.64/litre and diesel to Rs 73.14/litre. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 hour ago

Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?



Putin has eased lockdown in Moscow as the World Health Organisation questioned the low coronavirus death toll. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:17 Published 13 hours ago