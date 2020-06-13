Global  

UK supports international court after Trump approves sanctions

Reuters Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Britain said on Saturday the International Criminal Court should be able to work independently, without fear of sanction, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump approved economic and travel sanctions against some of its employees.
