Christina Many times I've seen ON, Quebec, AB & US plates driving around Vancouver these past few months. Yet we're told to s… https://t.co/b1ifiW8m9J 5 days ago

Jon Ward As Canada’s COVID picture is getting way way better. Ontario and Quebec under 200 cases a day. I think travel could… https://t.co/fvyskfuUyV 1 week ago

cwtaker RT @CJAD800: New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again https://t.co/7Bf8jTU1eG 1 week ago

Diana RT @CTVMontreal: New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again https://t.co/z1loq3RQXm https://t.c… 1 week ago

𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘·王 🍁 New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again https://t.co/sLNF3S2xiU #COVID19Canada #COVIDCanada 1 week ago

DAMO-XXXI 👊🏼😈 RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again https://t.co/JAPRDjY0Wc 1 week ago

CJAD 800 Montreal New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again https://t.co/7Bf8jTU1eG 1 week ago