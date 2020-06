suepeac 🌈 RT @EthanCoxMtl: Here's my full report on this story. After attempting to tase #RodneyLevi multiple times, RCMP officers shot and killed th… 55 seconds ago

Kelly Miller🌈 🏳️‍🌈 ☘️ 🇨🇦 RT @milneice: “That Bourque guy in Moncton shot 6 cops. And they didn't even shoot him,” the man wrote. “Why are they so trigger happy on o… 4 minutes ago

Count Wolfgang RT @wakiyan7: RCMP shoot, kill Mi’kmaq man in New Brunswick https://t.co/lyiqRSfitU via @ricochet_en 4 minutes ago

PatriciaGee_#DisabledBIPOCLivesMatter RT @ricochet_en: “I'm so mad and sad, I don't know what to think.” A Mi’kmaq man named Rodney Levi was shot and killed by RCMP officers nea… 6 minutes ago

Alyosha Goldstein RT @uahikea: Another Indigenous person has been shot dead by RCMP in New Brunswick. This isn’t just cultural genocide. This is state-sanct… 8 minutes ago

◌ RT @alexmcclelland: "This is the second time in 8 days that police have killed an Indigenous person in New Brunswick." Disarm & defund po… 9 minutes ago

Mary Halls RT @LauraBrownCTV: RCMP kill New Brunswick Mi'kmaq man; Quebec police watchdog will investigate https://t.co/Ku0dB2pKec 10 minutes ago