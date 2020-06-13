Global  

Two rockets fall in Iraq's Taji base, no casualties reported: news agency

Reuters Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Two Katyusha rockets fell in Iraq's Taji base that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, with no casualties reported, the state news agency said on Saturday.
