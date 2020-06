Worried wife or alibi? Listen to Roslyn Pilmar’s voicemail to her husband Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

When Roslyn Pilmar didn't hear from her husband Howard on the evening of March 21, 1996, she called him at his office and left this voicemail. At the murder trial, prosecutors argued Roslyn was laying out her alibi in this message while her defense attorney explained she sounded like a concerned wife looking for her husband.