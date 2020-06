Coronavirus China: Beijing in lockdown after food market cluster identified Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Beijing's largest seafood and produce market has been shuttered and surrounding neighbourhoods have been placed into lockdown after more than 50 people tested positive for the Beijing's largest seafood and produce market has been shuttered and surrounding neighbourhoods have been placed into lockdown after more than 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus , renewing concern that China's grip on the... 👓 View full article