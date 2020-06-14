U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests
Sunday, 14 June 2020
6 hours ago) The U.S. embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.
2 days ago
Campaigners at the unveilng of a Black Lives Matter UK (BLMUK) billboard on Westminster Bridge Road, which lists more than 3000 names of people who have died in police custody, prisons, immigration detention centres and in racist attacks in the UK, as well as those who have died as the result of...
