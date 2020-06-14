Global  

U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

Reuters Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The U.S. embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.
