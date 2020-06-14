Global  

Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday. The moves follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man 01:48

 An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...

