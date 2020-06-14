ICC Oversight Chief ‘Deeply Regrets’ US Decision To Target Officials Investigating Afghanistan War Crimes
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Responding to the decision of the United States Government to sanction International Criminal Court (ICC) officials and their family members, O-Gon Kwon, President of the Assembly of States Parties, the body that oversees the ICC, denounced the measures which, he said, undermine the “endeavour to fight impunity and to ensure...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an International Criminal Court investigation into whether U.S. forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war..