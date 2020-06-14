Global  

Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least seven Minneapolis polices have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated. Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to […]
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America 02:47

 Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words...

