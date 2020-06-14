Global  

Atlanta Protests Grow After Black Man Is Killed By Police At Wendy's

Newsy Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Atlanta Protests Grow After Black Man Is Killed By Police At Wendy'sWatch VideoProtests in Atlanta grew over the weekend after police shot and killed a Black man in a fast food restaurant parking lot.

On Friday, Atlanta police found Rayshard Brooks asleep in a Wendy's drive-through. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police attempted to arrest Brooks after he failed a sobriety...
0
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Wendy's burns following a rally against racial inequality

Wendy's burns following a rally against racial inequality 00:16

 A Wendy's restaurant burns in Atlanta after a protest and the shooting of a black man by police.

