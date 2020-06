Jefferson Davis Statue Removed From Kentucky Capitol Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis has been removed from the Kentucky capitol building.



Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday pushed the final button required for the statue to be removed from its pedestal in Frankfort, a move he called "a step forward" for all Kentuckians.



