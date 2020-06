Donald Trump blames 'slippery ramp' for embarrassing footage Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump has fired off on Twitter after footage emerged of the US President struggling to walk down a ramp, igniting mockery on social media and speculation about his health.Videos showed Trump walking unsteadily down a ramp... Donald Trump has fired off on Twitter after footage emerged of the US President struggling to walk down a ramp, igniting mockery on social media and speculation about his health.Videos showed Trump walking unsteadily down a ramp... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this A.Tanwar RT @WIONews: As US President Donald Trump turns 74 on Sunday, an incident a day earlier in which he appeared unsteady on his feet has reviv… 1 hour ago WION As US President Donald Trump turns 74 on Sunday, an incident a day earlier in which he appeared unsteady on his fee… https://t.co/gtXw8adj7w 1 hour ago Pagan Media Donald J Trump blames 'very slippery' ramp with 'no handrail' after videos showed him walking unsteadily after his… https://t.co/XDWwajCPLZ 3 hours ago Steven Kent RT @newscomauHQ: Donald Trump has fired off on Twitter and blamed a “slippery ramp” after footage emerged of the US President apparently st… 4 hours ago news.com.au Donald Trump has fired off on Twitter and blamed a “slippery ramp” after footage emerged of the US President appare… https://t.co/eALTjQPOPk 6 hours ago Dennis Koch Donald #Trump blames ‘slippery ramp’ for embarrassing footage #USA Donald Trump has fired off on Twitter and blam… https://t.co/diSYMTdltW 6 hours ago Garry Salemi All of u idiots saying POTUS has health issues after his walk down the ramp, I’d like to see u walk down that ramp… https://t.co/ehp8yDCFOU 6 hours ago Poppy Trump Tweeted ”The ramp I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail… https://t.co/JPhhxeIQAU 7 hours ago