|
|
|
Uncovering the Greenwood Massacre, nearly a century later
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
In 1921, a thriving black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, burned, leaving hundreds dead. Scott Pelley reports.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
BARKSKINS Trailer
BLOOD. LAND. EMPIRE.
BARKSKINS examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war. Likely suspects..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20Published
Tweets about this
|