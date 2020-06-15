The Simmering Boundary: A ‘New Normal’ At The India-China Border? – Analysis



Related videos from verified sources Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief



On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief



On firing at international border by Nepal Border Police, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that we have very strong relationship with Nepal. He said, "As far as Nepal is concerned, we have a very.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:38 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources India and China: How Nepal's new map is stirring old rivalries Nepal and India share an open border of about 1,880 km (1,168 miles). The two countries have finalised maps covering 98% of the boundary, but the Lipulekh pass,...

WorldNews 6 days ago





Tweets about this