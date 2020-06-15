Mexico reports more than 17,000 total deaths from coronavirus
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Mexico's health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths.
