Mexico reports more than 17,000 total deaths from coronavirus

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195



India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 21 hours ago

Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'



Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 3 days ago