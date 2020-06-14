|
|
|
Solar Orbiter: Europe's Sun mission makes first close pass
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The UK-built Solar Orbiter will track by our star on Monday at a distance of just over 77 million km.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
ESA's Solar Orbiter to Pass Through Tails of Comet ATLAS
PARIS — The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter has been given the rare opportunity to conduct some "bonus science" in a serendipitous rendezvous with the tails of the comet ATLAS during the next..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:32Published
|
Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June
TAIPEI — The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in a solar eclipse on June 21, on the same day as the Northern Hemisphere's..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:01Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|