Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Star, Dies at 34

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput



Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour



Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 37:40 Published 11 hours ago