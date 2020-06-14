Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Star, Dies at 34

NYTimes.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Mr. Rajput, best known for his roles in the films “Kai Po Che” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” got his start on television in 2008.
 Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took...

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to..

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his..

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood star dies at 34

 The film and television actor was found dead in his apartment in the city of Mumbai, police said.
BBC News

Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood outsider who reached for the moon
Indian Express

Shocked and sad! Sports fraternity mourns passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput

 Indian sports fraternity expressed their shock at the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on Sunday. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

