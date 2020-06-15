Global  

Coronavirus: 2nd wave fears rise in China as cases continue to spike

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
China reported its highest daily number of new Coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, offering a second wave warning as more European countries prepare to open their borders for travel.

The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China. It also gives a bleak insight into...
