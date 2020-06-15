Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese police say Midea founder rescued after house break-in

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home

Midea founder rescued from hostage situation at home 00:38

 Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before. Police in the southern Chinese city of Foshan said in a statement that they had received a report on...

Related videos from verified sources

TPD responds to reports of a man with a gun at Tucson House [Video]

TPD responds to reports of a man with a gun at Tucson House

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Tucson House Monday night.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:23Published
Colorado House passes sweeping police reform bill, now one step from governor's desk [Video]

Colorado House passes sweeping police reform bill, now one step from governor's desk

The Colorado House voted Friday to pass the sweeping police reform and accountability bill brought in the wake of demonstrations following George Floyd’s death back to the Senate for concurrence with..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:40Published
Police hunt for driver caught on CCTV crashing into a house [Video]

Police hunt for driver caught on CCTV crashing into a house

This is the moment a car is 'intentionally' smashed into the front of a house at high speed - before the driver fled the scene.Police are hunting the driver of this car caught on CCTV crashing into the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Reports: Chinese billionaire held hostage, rescued by police

 BEIJING (AP) — The billionaire founder of the world’s biggest appliance manufacturer, Midea Group, was held hostage by intruders in his home in southern...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this