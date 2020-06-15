Chinese police say Midea founder rescued after house break-in
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before.
