Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report out

Khaleej Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Asphyxia ruled as provisional cause of death, says police Mumbai
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry 01:22

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published
Sushant Singh Rajput planned to get married in November [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput planned to get married in November

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was planning to get married in November this year, according to the late actor's cousin.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:31Published
Sushant's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play [Video]

Sushant's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published

Shocked and sad! Sports fraternity mourns passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput

 Indian sports fraternity expressed their shock at the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on Sunday. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra...
Mid-Day

Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and other South Indian stars condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

 *On June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput* passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Bollywood actors, filmmakers, cricketers, and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: KL Rahul says 'heartbreaking', Suresh Raina 'shocked'

 Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on...
Mid-Day


MallickSumu

Sumu Mallick RT @Sidharth__AM22: The curse of suicide has haunted the showbiz since time immemorial with the likes of iconic actor-director Guru Dutt, S… 6 seconds ago

Ranasha58950776

Rana shahzaib Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate https://t.co/Lk3xdlnahk 9 seconds ago

pranav9983

Pranav Patel RT @Spotboye: Here’s a look at some of late #SushantSinghRajput’s killer moves with @ShraddhaKapoor at #Stree wrap-up bash! #ripsushantsin… 9 seconds ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #SushantSinghRajput's father has arrived in Mumbai for the last rites of the actor. Here's video.… https://t.co/UpzbDNEvQY 14 seconds ago

iamsubhankarrrr

Subhankar Biswas RT @filmfare: “He loved me so much… I will miss him so much.” - @iamsrk on #SushantSinghRajput. https://t.co/6ZOZ7UxExm 20 seconds ago

Jat1089

जाटराम RT @nitinsehra10: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'How did Sushant get hit wicket?' (A term u… 21 seconds ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput was relatable on and off screen: International media reacts to actor’s death… https://t.co/FyefD4PEOA 26 seconds ago

katouharuwu

kenma tolerates u (*˘︶˘*).｡.:*♡ RT @PTI_News: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies of suicide, confirms police 36 seconds ago