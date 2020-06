Related videos from verified sources 'American Road' to cut off West Bank from East Jerusalem



Construction is under way on controversial road, which is part of a wide-ranging plan to cut the eastern half of the city off from occupied West Bank. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this pette thierry RT @Reuters: Construction is under way on a major new ring road for Jerusalem that Israeli officials say will benefit all of its residents,… 7 minutes ago Max Slaughter RT @Reuters: Exclusive: Israel is building a ring road in East Jerusalem that will connect Jewish settlements. The construction comes as th… 15 minutes ago