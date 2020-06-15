Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The 56-year-old leader said she is awaiting the results of her family members. She requested people to pray for her recovery. She has gone into isolation at her residence. She has joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's media said on June 13. This comes after the news of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi also testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the total number of known infections in Pakistan has...
Tweets about this
Amol Tikam RT @TOIWorld: Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/TgWXIqoiVs 30 minutes ago
jaidee Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/O8RzWdkABI via @timesofindia2 hours ago
Rahul Sharma New post (Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19) has been published on Amogh-i… https://t.co/spH8ZLp08d 2 hours ago
Sheik mohamed Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/QZtE1BqnOz via… https://t.co/o8mgk0DiEV 3 hours ago
TOI World News Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/TgWXIqoiVs 4 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/HNG9G37wIK https://t.co/YSu685BMiS 4 hours ago