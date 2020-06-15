Global  

Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The 56-year-old leader said she is awaiting the results of her family members. She requested people to pray for her recovery. She has gone into isolation at her residence. She has joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus 01:15

 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's media said on June 13. This comes after the news of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi also testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the total number of known infections in Pakistan has...

