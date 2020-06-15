Pakistan's Sindh province minister Shehla Raza tests positive for Covid-19 Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 56-year-old leader said she is awaiting the results of her family members. She requested people to pray for her recovery. She has gone into isolation at her residence. She has joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.


