US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.
The supreme court ruled a landmark civil rights law protecting gay, lesbian, and transgendered workers. The ruling is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30Published
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding... USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR •Reuters •Belfast Telegraph