US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

Al Jazeera Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the US.
 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

