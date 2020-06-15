US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

Supreme Court Ruling Will Impact Many Employees And Employers In Pennsylvania



The U.S. Supreme Court held that employers cannot discriminate against gay or transgender employees in the workplace. KDKA's Jon Delano has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06 Published 32 minutes ago

SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination



The supreme court ruled a landmark civil rights law protecting gay, lesbian, and transgendered workers. The ruling is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 43 minutes ago