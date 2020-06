Search for US pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea



A search to find a US Air Force pilot whose single-seater fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England is under way. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 3 hours ago

The Females Bucking The Trend In The Male-dominated Arena Of Fighter Pilots



Two females are bucking the trend in the male-dominated arena of fighter pilots. Historically, U.S. Air Force Fighter Pilots were male, but the future looks a lot different as more females join the.. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago