Night club converts to noodle house to survive coronavirus pandemic economic slump



A night club owner had to transform his pub into a noodle house to survive through the pandemic. Since the coronavirus outbreak, bars and entertainment venuers were the first ones that were ordered.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Trudeau Suggests Gradual Opening Of Canada To Prevent Another Confinement



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that reopening economies too quickly can begin a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, he said it might send Canada “back into.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 9, 2020